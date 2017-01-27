

CTV Barrie





The union representing workers at the region’s largest provincial jail believes recent drug overdoses could have been prevented if full-body scanners were in use.

X-ray scanners, similar to ones used in airports, were installed at Central North Correctional Centre in November. However, OPSEU Local 369 president Richard Dionne says the province hasn’t given the go ahead for training.

“It's just been sitting collecting dust. This piece of equipment was brought in specifically to aid staff to prevent contraband from coming in and it just sits idle,” says Dionne.

But the union says that’s not happening and banned substances are getting into the jail.

“They're being concealed internally by the inmates. They're either being swallowed or inserted into body cavities.”

At the same time, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services is reporting a rise in inmate overdoses this month.

“We've had three responses in January already so that's almost equivalent to the number of times we responded to overdoses in 2016,” says paramedic supervisor Kristen Gilmartin.

The province is spending $9.5 million to equip its 26 jails with full body scanners. So far, only 11 have been installed and of those, just six are actually in use.

Ontario’s Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services told CTV News on Friday, "training for the body scanner at CNCC is now operational and full staff training is expected to begin on Monday and be completed in the coming weeks.”

But the union says they'll believe it when they see it.

“I've heard a lot of empty promises. I’m optimistic, but I’m also skeptical.”

The ministry would not confirm the number of drug overdoses at the jail, but they did tell us they have increased the number of drug-sniffing dogs on site from one to four.

Those dogs will perform scheduled and random searches for drugs and ammunition.