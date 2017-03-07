

The Canadian Press





CALEDON, Ont. -- Authorities were working to contain a fuel spill after a tanker truck hauling gasoline crashed and flipped over early Tuesday northwest of Toronto.

The crash occurred in the Caledon area at about 2:30 a.m. when the back tanker of two being hauled in tandem fell over in the crash and began leaking fuel.

Firefighters have spent the night trying to prevent the fuel from reaching local waterways.

There was no immediate word on how much fuel had spilled.

No injuries have been reported.

Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 9 from Airport Rd. to Glen Haffy Rd. was expected to remain closed for several hours.