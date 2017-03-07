Featured
Fuel leaking after tanker truck rollover in Caledon
Police are on the scene of a fuel spill in Caledon this morning. (Cam Woolley/ CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7:31AM EST
CALEDON, Ont. -- Authorities were working to contain a fuel spill after a tanker truck hauling gasoline crashed and flipped over early Tuesday northwest of Toronto.
The crash occurred in the Caledon area at about 2:30 a.m. when the back tanker of two being hauled in tandem fell over in the crash and began leaking fuel.
Firefighters have spent the night trying to prevent the fuel from reaching local waterways.
There was no immediate word on how much fuel had spilled.
No injuries have been reported.
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 9 from Airport Rd. to Glen Haffy Rd. was expected to remain closed for several hours.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Hydro delivery rates will still decrease in Innisfil despite increase request: province
- Educational assistant faces new charges in connection to Dooley case
- Cleanup continues at site of 14 car train derailment
- Watchdog asked to probe Ontario's hydro relief plan
- 'Crime against the public': Sentencing hearing held for Barrie's former operations manager