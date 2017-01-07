

A number of Ontario residents have become millionaires in the New Year. The whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec, but there were several other winners in Ontario.

There were 42 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and 14 of them were won by tickets purchased in Ontario. Two of those tickets were sold in the Newmarket and Owen Sound areas. A Maxmillion ticket for $500,000 was sold in Barrie.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan, 13 will be approximately $34 million.

-With files from The Canadian Press-