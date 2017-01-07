Featured
Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot claimed by ticket sold in Quebec, several other Ontario winners
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 10:31AM EST
A number of Ontario residents have become millionaires in the New Year. The whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec, but there were several other winners in Ontario.
There were 42 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and 14 of them were won by tickets purchased in Ontario. Two of those tickets were sold in the Newmarket and Owen Sound areas. A Maxmillion ticket for $500,000 was sold in Barrie.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan, 13 will be approximately $34 million.
-With files from The Canadian Press-
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- OPP probe knifepoint robbery at Stayner pharmacy
- Alliston's Honda plant to receive up to $492M in investments
- Senior dies after crash with tractor trailer in Orangeville
- OPP issue warning after two snowmobilers plunge into Georgian Bay
- Feds announce $10.8M in funding for new Georgian College innovation centre