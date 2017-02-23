Two years after Target missed the mark and left Canada, the big empty store at Upper Canada Mall is about to come back to life.

Construction crews could be seen working at the mall on Thursday, as the facility looks to welcome a food market. It’s all part of a $60 million transformation.

“We'll be welcoming first-to-market exclusive food market, as well as the addition of a 65,000 square foot Sportchek location,” says Bri-Ann Stuart, general manager of the mall.

Taking up almost half of the 130,000 square feet of renovated space, the mall hopes to offer something similar to Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market.

The market will include specialty cheeses, fresh produce, a bakery, a juice bar, a butcher and fish monger.

The goal is to keep loyal customers and reel in new ones by offering everyone a fresh chance to explore.

“We really want to understand the trends and the customer has spoken and it's food and beverage. It’s going to be best-in-class with a focus on quality,” she says.

Long-time shoppers say it's about time.

“It's very exciting to know that I might be able to buy a head of lettuce, some apples, some good healthy food and not wait till my weekend grocery trip,” says Lisa Heckbert.

“I'm glad to see it going back to the way it should so hallelujah,” says Helen Woodhead.

The market area will face Yonge Street and include restaurants. Construction work is ahead of schedule.

The ownership group say they expect to have things ready for 2018.