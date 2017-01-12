

CTV Barrie





A freezing rain warning has ended, but a snow squall watch has taken its place.

Environment Canada says snow squalls could develop on Thursday night and continue until early Friday afternoon. The squalls could dump up to 10 centimetres of snow.

The watch has been issued for:

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

The weather office says it's possible drivers could encounter clear skies and then heavy snow in some areas.