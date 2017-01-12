Featured
Freezing rain warning ends; snow squall watch issued
A blanket of freezing rain covered Midwestern Ontario Friday, leaving many locations slippery. (Scott Miller/ CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 11:52AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:43PM EST
A freezing rain warning has ended, but a snow squall watch has taken its place.
Environment Canada says snow squalls could develop on Thursday night and continue until early Friday afternoon. The squalls could dump up to 10 centimetres of snow.
The watch has been issued for:
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
The weather office says it's possible drivers could encounter clear skies and then heavy snow in some areas.
