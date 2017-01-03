A New Tecumseth man has been sentenced to six years in jail for a crash that killed a road worker in Alliston in 2014.

Marcello Fracassi was found guilty in November of impaired driving causing death and bodily harm.

Geoff Gaston was painting lines on Victoria Street in June 2014 in Alliston, when he was struck and killed by Fracassi’s pickup truck. The court heard Fracassi’s blood alcohol concentration was more than double the legal limit.

“His life was certainly worth more than that,” said Tanya Gaston, Geoff’s wife, outside the Barrie courthouse on Tuesday. “It should be long enough for him to sit there and remember why he’s in there.”

Fracassi claimed he was sleep driving at the time because of a medical condition but the judge didn’t buy it and said he was in alcoholic blackout.

“He did not mean to kill anyone, but he did mean to drink and drive,” said Justice Cary Boswell when handing down the sentence. "He is a classic example of a good person who made a bad decision."

The judge also banned Fracassi from driving for seven years.