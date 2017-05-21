Featured
Foul play not suspected in death of boy, 8, found in provincial park
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 7:36PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 22, 2017 5:45PM EDT
KENORA, Ont. -- Foul play is not suspected in the death of an eight-year-old boy who was found in a northwestern Ontario provincial park.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Rushing River Provincial Park to investigate reports of a missing person Saturday evening.
Investigators say they searched the park with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead early Sunday.
Police say they don't suspect foul play at this time, but are waiting for Tuesday's post-mortem examination before officially ruling it out.
