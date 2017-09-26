

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





An autopsy has confirmed foul play wasn’t a factor in the death of a man found in a north Barrie neighbourhood.

The body of a 54-year-old man was found on the front lawn of a home Letitia Street on Saturday morning.

The area was shut down for several hours, while police investigated.

An autopsy has since been conducted and has determined the cause to not be suspicious.

However, police haven’t released the exact cause of death.