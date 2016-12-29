Featured
Former Tay Township deputy mayor passes away
Former deputy mayor Bill Rawson can be seen in this undated photo. (CTV Barrie)
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 4:44PM EST
The community of Tay Township is mourning the death of former deputy mayor Bill Rawson.
Rawson, who served four terms on council, passed away Dec. 24. A cause of death has not been revealed.
First elected in 2003, he became deputy mayor in 2010 and served in that position until resigning in September because of poor health.
Tay Township Mayor Scott Warnock says it was “an honour and pleasure” working with Rawson for the past 13 years.
A memorial service is being held at the Oakwood Community Centre in Victoria Harbour on Jan. 7.
