

CTV Barrie





Severn Township’s former fire chief has passed away.

Eric Dowell, 62, died on Christmas Eve surrounded by his family after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Dowell stepped down as fire chief in 2015 after he was diagnosed. He joined the fire department in 1988 as a volunteer and moved up the ranks, becoming chief in 2005.

“He was known by his colleagues for his calm demeanor on even the most chaotic emergency scenes and he put his life on the line daily for his community. Eric loved what he did,” Dowell’s obituary states.

A celebration of life will be held for Dowell at the Mariposa Inn and Conference Centre in Orillia on Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.