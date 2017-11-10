

The Canadian Press





York Regional Police say a retired officer who was charged in the sexual assault of several minors has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

Police say 67-year-old Donald Clark pleaded guilty last week to one count each of sexual exploitation and sexual interference and was sentenced Friday.

They say Clark was arrested in 2015 after allegations surfaced that he had sexually assaulted a child.

Police say more charges were laid after further allegations involving historical incidents emerged.

Clark served on the force between 1974 and 2006, then took on a part-time retiree contract as a fleet assistant.

He was fired from that position at the time of his arrest.