An emotional battle has been brewing at the former Huronia Regional Centre in Orillia over a memorial at the cemetery.

Survivors and their friends gathered on Friday to remember those who died at the former government institution, where residents with developmental disabilities were abused.

But after apologizing, the government is now redesigning the cemetery to memorialize the victims. The work is already underway.

However, a group called "Remember Every Name" says it never should've started without more of their input.

“Survivors have not been invited in to the planning process when it came to the design and concept,” says Debbie Vernon, a group spokesperson says.

Vernon says the two sides were talking until last summer, but that ended when nobody could agree on how to handle the discovery of some utility pipes beneath the cemetery grounds.

“We've had no further input into this design. Why have we met this resistance and why is this being pushed through in a way that survivors feel an ongoing disrespect. Being told what's happening rather than being a part of an integral part of the solution,” says Leah Dolmage, a member of Remember Every Name.

The government says it never stopped talking to the group and in a statement says, "We will continue to listen to ideas brought forward to us on how to best preserve the cemetery in a respectful manner."

Government officials say they sent the group a letter in July, but the group says that letter was a site plan with no option for consultation.

Members of the group say they would like construction on the cemetery to stop until they and the government can come together and mutually agree on what should be built.