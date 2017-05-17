

CTV Barrie





A former Barrie city manager, who took thousands of dollars in secret commissions, has been handed a conditional sentence.

Ryan Thompson and co-accused contractor Travis Wilkes were both sentenced to 15 month conditional sentences. The pair pleaded guilty to taking $127,000 between 2011 and 2014.

The sentences mean both men can serve their time while living at home, except to go to work, church or tend to medical necessities.

The two men have since paid back the money.