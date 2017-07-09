

CTV Barrie





A crash on highway 401 in Toronto has killed former Barrie Colts goalie John Chartrand.

Chartrand played for the colts for a short time during the 2010-2011 season. The twenty four year-old died when his car slammed into the back of a truck on the 401 near Victoria Park, early Friday morning.

The truck had reportedly slowed down for construction when it was rear-ended by the car.

In a statement the Barrie Colts organization said

“The entire Barrie Colts organization is saddened to hear about the passing of our former player John Chartrand. Although John only had a short stint with our hockey club, he will always be a part of the Colts family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chartrand family through this difficult time.”

After his time with the Colts, Chartrand went on to play for other teams, including the Belleville Bulls. Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.