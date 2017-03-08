

Brandon Rowe and Adam Ward , CTV Barrie





Not all fats are bad for you, and knowing which ones are good can help improve your health.

There are three main types of fats: unsaturated, saturated and trans fats. The latter two are the ones you want to watch out for.

"Unsaturated fats are beneficial for our diet and they help us to absorb specific nutrients like vitamins A, B and K. They are also great for inflammation and providing us with calories," says Lesley McMullin, a dietician.

Unsaturated fats, which are liquid at room temperature, can be found in foods like avocados, almonds and cold water fish. The other types are often found in packaged and processed foods.

“It's hard at room temperature, and the way to remember that is that it can become hardened in our body as well and cause issues with hardening in our arteries, and that's the cause of heart disease and strokes."

The Dennis family didn't have any packaged foods that contained trans fats in their home. They understand that with the hustle of day-to-day life how easy it can be to settle for the quick, convenient option.

"Making home is very hard, especially with a boy in hockey, baseball,” says Leann Dennis.

After a day of letting dietitians go through their fridge, the Dennis' have a new strategy when it comes to preparing meals at home.

"I think doing what I’m going to probably do, which is maybe take a longer look at the labels, pay more attention to what my kids are eating within a day."