With her family in the courtroom for support, the cross-examination of a Midland nurse accused of taking her patient off life support without proper authority continued.

The Crown asked Joanna Flynn on Wednesday if a nurse ever has the final say. Flynn responded by saying, "The nurse never has the final say."

Flynn has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Flynn told the court that she followed the guidelines created by the Ontario College of Nurses. Those indicate that she doesn’t need a doctor’s approval, only the order of the “substitute decision maker.” In this case that was Deanna Leblanc’s husband.

"I obtained the informed consent of the substitute decision maker. He had all the necessary information that he needed. He had support from his family.

Mike Leblanc testified he provided Flynn with approval, but added that he felt pressured and was not in the right state of mind.

The Crown also argued that Flynn's computer notes didn't have everything she was claiming Deanna Leblanc's husband said.

Flynn did agree her notes were a bit sloppy, but indicated she asked Leblanc's husband on three different occasions if he wanted the night to sleep on the decision.

At one point, Flynn was noticeably agitated when the Crown brought up the fact that the doctor wanted to wait until the morning to assess the situation.

The Crown claimed Flynn ignored the doctor, and didn't relay that information to Leblanc’s family. Flynn disagreed, and claimed she tried to engage with the doctor a few times.