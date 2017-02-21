With mild weather and rain on the way, steps are being taken to try and reduce the risk of flooding.

Parks Canada is opening Lock 42 along the Trent-Severn Waterway. It’s a move that will soften the ice and increase the water’s flow.

“By letting it out it just makes more room for the spring freshet and the water that's going to be coming into Lake Simcoe. So they have to make room for what they are expecting,” says Ramara deputy fire chief Tony Stong.

Stong spent Tuesday checking the many rivers in the area and so far, so good.

“Haven’t heard of any complaints or anyone in any trouble from the water yet.”

But Stong and others know it's a guessing game at this point. He suggests homeowners in flood prone areas be ready just in case.

“The warm days definitely threaten and if we get rain it could really build up the speed of the thaw. But if we get the cold nights it slows it and lets it get away before it becomes a problem.”

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures around 15 C on Wednesday and above freezing temperatures through the rest of the week.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority has issued a watershed outlook. In it, the organization warns of the potential for ice jams and some localized flooding.

People are being encouraged to stay away from all bodies of water during these conditions.