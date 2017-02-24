

Conservation officials say there is a risk of flooding this weekend.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority and the Lake Simcoe Conservation Authority have issued a flood watch, as unseasonably warm weather and rain hit the region.

“Low-lying homes near watercourses could potentially be impacted so we advise residents in areas like that to be aware of the situation and the risk that’s out there,” says Peter Alm, flood duty officer.

Officials say water levels are elevated because of the recent snowmelt. The other concern is that the ground is either frozen or saturated, so any rain or water has nowhere to go.

“Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should be on alert,” the statement reads.

An estimated 25 to 35 millimetres of rain is expected across Simcoe County, which both conservation authorities cover.

Water levels in the Mad River were so high on Friday it was touching the bottom of a bridge on County Road 10, near Angus.

“You can be prepared for potential flooding by having sandbags on hand or being prepared to evacuate if the house is potentially impacted.”

A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for other parts of the region. Areas under the warning could receive up to 50 millimetres of rain.

The warning has been issued for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

A flood watch hasn’t been issued for areas in Muskoka, Parry Sound, Haliburton or Grey-Bruce. However, a watershed advisory warns of the potential.

People are being asked not to take any unneeded risks and to stay off the ice.

“As we found out yesterday, the ice is not good and it's starting to deteriorate,” says deputy chief Gary Monahan. “They’re putting themselves at risk and there's a chance we might not make it to them in time.”

The flood watches will remain in place until Monday.