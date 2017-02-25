Featured
Flood watch downgraded across Simcoe County
Water touches the bottom of a bridge that passes over the Mad River in Angus, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 1:36PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 1:54PM EST
The flood watch across Simcoe County has been downgraded to a flood outlook.
Conservation officials advise that rainfalls from 10 to 25mm are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing throughout the week.
Water levels are still high after last week’s melt and the warmer temperatures and rainfall will continue to melt remaining snow.
Stream banks and water edges can be slippery and unstable. The unstable nature of the land, combined with the cold water can create dangerous conditions around rivers and streams.
The potential for flooding in low lying and flood-vulnerable areas still exists but no major flooding is expected at this time.
The flood outlook statement is in effect until at least Thursday.
