

CTV Barrie





Several homes that were under construction in Bradford West Gwillimbury have been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters arrived to find two homes engulfed in flames in a neighbourhood near Line 6 and Melbourne Drive on Friday, at about 5 a.m. Flames quickly spread to three other properties.

“It's crazy, really crazy waking up at five in the morning and knowing just down the road there's a massive fire,” says neighbour Taylor Giberson.

Flames were so intense they lit up the surrounding area, prompting officials to evacuate homes. However, the evacuation has been lifted.

Crews have extinguished the initial fire, but are continuing to deal with hotspots.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in and will assist in the investigation.

“The homes that were on fire were being heated by propane heaters at the time so there was some concern about the large tanks of propane,” says South Simcoe Police Const. Rich Williamson.

The destroyed homes were just metres away from already built homes. The damage could have been much worse if it hadn't been for new building codes introduced after a massive fire 30 years ago.

That fire in Markham destroyed 105 homes under construction. After that, the new rules meant there had to be a foundation break every five houses until the brick work was complete.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined.