

CTV Barrie





Five people have been busted by Barrie police for their involvement in a Kijiji ticket scam.

An investigation was launched in January after officer received a complaint about various ads posted on the popular buy and sell website. The ads focused on the sale of tickets to sporting and entertainment events in the GTA.

Police say the suspects used the stolen personal information of a 38-year-old Innisfil woman to execute the scam.

The alleged scammers convinced buyers to send money electronically, but the tickets were never handed over. Police believe 12 people were defrauded about $1,000 each.

A 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested. They face a long list of charges including fraud and laundering.

The accused will appear in court on March 20.