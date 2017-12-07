

Several youths have been charged in connection with more than 150 vehicle break-ins over the summer and fall in York Region.

York Regional Police says more than $110,000 worth of items were taken from vehicles in Whitchurch-Stouffville and Markham in overnight thefts in August, September and October.

Police say three unassociated groups were identified. Officers used residential surveillance video to identify one of the suspects.

He was arrested on Nov. 27. The 28-year-old Whitchurch-Stouffville man was charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief to property. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 54 days behind bars.

Police have also arrested an 18 year old, two 16 year olds and a 15 year old. They have been charged with robbery, theft and fraud.

The public is being thanked for their assistance.