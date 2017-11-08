Featured
First snow squall watch of the season issued for central Ontario
Vehicles drive through a snow squall on Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Chris Garry/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 3:47PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 8, 2017 4:04PM EST
Environment Canada says central Ontario will receive its first real snowfall on Thursday.
The weather agency issued its first snow squall watch of the season for parts of Dufferin, Grey and Simcoe Counties on Wednesday.
The watch warns that squalls could develop around Georgian Bay Thursday overnight into Friday.
The squalls could drop 15 centimetres of snow. Other places not under the watch could receive two to five centimetres of snow.
The snow squall watch has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- nnisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
Environment Canada says snow squall warnings could be issued. They warn that visibility will be significantly reduced because of the snow.
A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect for most of the province.