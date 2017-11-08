

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada says central Ontario will receive its first real snowfall on Thursday.

The weather agency issued its first snow squall watch of the season for parts of Dufferin, Grey and Simcoe Counties on Wednesday.

The watch warns that squalls could develop around Georgian Bay Thursday overnight into Friday.

The squalls could drop 15 centimetres of snow. Other places not under the watch could receive two to five centimetres of snow.

The snow squall watch has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

nnisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Environment Canada says snow squall warnings could be issued. They warn that visibility will be significantly reduced because of the snow.

A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect for most of the province.