

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada says central Ontario will receive its first real snowfall on Thursday.

The weather agency issued its first snow squall watch and warning of the season for parts of Dufferin, Grey and Simcoe Counties on Wednesday. A watch has also been issued for parts of York Region.

The weather agency that squalls could develop around Georgian Bay Thursday evening into Friday.

The squalls could drop 15 centimetres of snow. Other places not under the watch could receive two to five centimetres of snow.

A cold front will move over Southern Ontario Thursday afternoon prior to the development of snow squalls and will rapidly reduce temperatures to the freezing mark.

The snow squall warning has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

The snow squall watch has been issued for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Environment Canada warns that visibility will be significantly reduced because of the snow.

A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect for most of the province.