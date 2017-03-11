Featured
Firefighters: ‘Spring Forward’ is a good time to check your smoke detectors, CO alarms
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 7:26PM EST
As we ‘Spring Forward’, local firefighters say the time change is a good reminder to check that your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms are working.
“Pushing the button may give you a noise but it really only does 2 things: tells me that there's power, and tells me that the horn works. It does not tell me that the technology inside is still good,” says Fire Prevention Officer Jeff Holmyard with the Barrie Fire Department.
Firefighters say, in addition to checking the batteries in your alarms, you should also check the expiry dates. Any alarm that is more than ten years old is expired, and should be replaced.
“It is in fact legislation that people maintain their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The legislation for smoke alarms has been around for a long time, but CO alarms are much more recent, and some people simply aren't aware that it is a requirement, “says Holmyard.
Fire crews are promoting the message ‘change the hour, change the power’. They say the devices are easy to maintain, and crucial in saving lives.
