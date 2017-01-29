Featured
Firefighters kept busy with chimney fire, fondue incident in Barrie
A Barrie Fire and Emergency Services' firefighter helmet can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on June 3, 2015. (KC Colby/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 1:13PM EST
It was a busy night for fire crews in Barrie.
Firefighters were first called to a chimney fire at a home on Penetanguishene Road in the city's north end on Saturday evening.
Fire officials say tenants had just moved in and lit a fire in a wood burning fire place when they noticed a glow. Turns out flames made their way into the walls.
The fire caused more than $50,000 in damage.
Shortly after, firefighters were called to Livingstone Street East for a kitchen fire. Officials say the residents were using a fondue kit when the fire happened.
One person had to be taken to hospital with minor burns.
