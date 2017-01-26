

Staff , CTV Barrie





Emergency crews responded to a large fire at an equipment rental business in Keswick Thursday.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. at the business on The Queensway at Ravenshoe Road. Flames engulfed the business by the time crews arrived police said.

According to police, there are several combustibles inside the building.

Roads around the area of The Queensway and Ravenshoe Road are expected to be closed for several hours.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

No injuries are reported.

