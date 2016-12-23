

CTV Barrie





A garage fire that broke out in Barrie’s west end on Thursday evening has caused almost $200k in damages, and sent one person to hospital.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The fire destroyed the garage and four vehicles. One person was sent to hospital with burns on their hands, and has since been released.

The garage was not attached to the house on the property, and the house was not was not damaged.

Barrie Fire Services say the damage estimate for the contents of the garage is about $100k. The damage to the garage itself is estimated at about $80k.

The garage represents a total loss. There will be no further investigation, as the building is not structurally sound.