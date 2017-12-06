Featured
Fire guts seasonal cottage in Tiny Township
A cottage on McMahon Road was destroyed by fire in Tiny Township, Ont. on Wedesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 1:58PM EST
A seasonal cottage in Tiny Township was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews rushed to the two-storey building on McMahan Road, near Tiny Beaches Road, at around 1 a.m.
Tiny Township firefighters were able to contain the fire to the cottage, but two neighbouring buildings were damaged.
The second floor of the cottage is almost non-existent. All that remains is a few walls of siding.
The cottage was unoccupied at the time. A damage estimate hasn’t been released, but it’s considered to be a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.