

CTV Barrie





A seasonal cottage in Tiny Township was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to the two-storey building on McMahan Road, near Tiny Beaches Road, at around 1 a.m.

Tiny Township firefighters were able to contain the fire to the cottage, but two neighbouring buildings were damaged.

The second floor of the cottage is almost non-existent. All that remains is a few walls of siding.

The cottage was unoccupied at the time. A damage estimate hasn’t been released, but it’s considered to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.