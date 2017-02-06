Featured
Fire engulfs home in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Fire investigators comb through the debris of a house fire in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire Department/ Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 12:12PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 6, 2017 1:07PM EST
A fire in Whitchurch-Stouffville sparked the evacuation of several homes on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Wilf Morden Road near Ninth Line, just before 9:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire.
According to York Regional Police, the home was engulfed in flames, but the residents were able to make it out safely. Officials evacuated several nearby homes as a precaution.
The investigation is ongoing.
With files from CTV Toronto.
