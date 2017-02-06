

CTV Barrie





A fire in Whitchurch-Stouffville sparked the evacuation of several homes on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Wilf Morden Road near Ninth Line, just before 9:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire.

According to York Regional Police, the home was engulfed in flames, but the residents were able to make it out safely. Officials evacuated several nearby homes as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Toronto.