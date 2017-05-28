Featured
Fire destroys Oro-Medonte home
A fire destroyed a home in Oro-Medonte on May 28, 2017 (CTV Barrie Chris Garry)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 7:18PM EDT
A family has been forced from their Oro-Medonte home after a fire broke out on Sunday.
According to fire officials the fire is believed to have started in the garage. Just after 1pm on Sunday Fire Officials arrived at the scene for find the garage of the house engulfed in flames.
Crews were able to put it out quickly before it spread to the home. However, there is extensive smoke damage to the house. The owner was home at the time, but was not injured.
There fire is not believed to be suspicious. The cause is still unknown.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.