A family has been forced from their Oro-Medonte home after a fire broke out on Sunday.

According to fire officials the fire is believed to have started in the garage. Just after 1pm on Sunday Fire Officials arrived at the scene for find the garage of the house engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to put it out quickly before it spread to the home. However, there is extensive smoke damage to the house. The owner was home at the time, but was not injured.

There fire is not believed to be suspicious. The cause is still unknown.