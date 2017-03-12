

CTV Barrie





One man is now without a home after a fire destroyed his house in Shelburne.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the two storey farmhouse just south of highway 89 at the 4th line. The man living there was outside of the home when the fire broke out. Fire crews say the man has several dogs. One of them has not been located.

Fire crews from Mulmer, Orangeville and Grand Valley were brought in to help, and water needed to be shuttled in.

The wind and colder temperatures also hampered efforts.

No one was injured and victim’s services were brought in to help the home-owner.