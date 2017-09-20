

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The cause of a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged part of a house in Victoria Harbour has been deemed accidental.

Large flames ripped through an attached garage at a home on Osborne Street on Tuesday, at about 8 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had creeped into the attic of the house.

Tay Township fire crews were able to knock the flames out before it could spread to the rest of the house. However, the building did suffer both smoke and water damage.

A damage estimate hasn’t been released and no injuries are reported.

The cause has been ruled accidental.