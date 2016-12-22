

CTV Barrie





Fire has caused more than a million dollars in damage to a business in Springwater Township.

Flames lit up the night sky in Minesing as the fire ripped its way through the Ronald Road industrial building on Thursday.

Springwater firefighters arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames at around 2:30 a.m. The fire quickly spread to a machine shop on the property.

Firefighters from Tiny Township and Clearview Township were brought in to help in the battle. By 8 a.m. the fire was brought under control.

The building is a complete loss and damage is pegged at more than $1 million. No injuries are reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist in the investigation.