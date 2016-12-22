Featured
Fire causes more than $1M in damage to Springwater Township business
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 11:55AM EST
Fire has caused more than a million dollars in damage to a business in Springwater Township.
Flames lit up the night sky in Minesing as the fire ripped its way through the Ronald Road industrial building on Thursday.
Springwater firefighters arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames at around 2:30 a.m. The fire quickly spread to a machine shop on the property.
Firefighters from Tiny Township and Clearview Township were brought in to help in the battle. By 8 a.m. the fire was brought under control.
The building is a complete loss and damage is pegged at more than $1 million. No injuries are reported.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist in the investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Fire causes more than $1M in damage to Springwater Township business
- Man seriously injured after being hit in the face with a beer bottle
- 'I loathe you': Family, Fracassi speak at sentencing hearing
- Midland parents have a special Christmas wish for their terminally ill daughter
- OPP bust large credit card, identity theft ring