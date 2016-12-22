

CTV Barrie





Fire has caused more than a million dollars in damage to four businesses in Springwater Township.

Flames lit up the night sky in Minesing as the fire ripped its way through the Ronald Road industrial building on Thursday.

Springwater firefighters arrived to find a shed engulfed in flames at around 2:30 a.m. The fire quickly spread to a machine shop on the property.

“It was well involved when we arrived. We had three pumpers attacking, seven tankers shuttling and we were hooked up to two hydrants as well and we were maxed out,” says deputy fire chief Jeff French.

Firefighters from Tiny Township and Clearview Township were brought in to help in the battle. By 8 a.m. the fire was brought under control.

The building is a complete loss and damage is pegged at more than $1 million. No injuries are reported.

“We have an excavator going and we're still working on hotspots, which is going to continue throughout the day.”

At least 25 people have lost their place of employment because of the fire. Kai Krams worked at the Log Home Building Company.

“Hopefully we won't be down for too long, but if so I have to look for other work.”

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was called in and has determined the fire to be not suspicious.

The investigation into what caused the blaze is ongoing.