

CTV Barrie





No injuries are reported after a fire broke out at a residential daycare in Barrie’s south end.

Emergency crews rushed to the home daycare facility on Cedar Crescent, near Pine Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Barrie firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, but not before the fire extended into the attic. The fire is under control and crews are now working on hotspots.

Barrie fire says everyone inside the building was able to make it out safely.

Crews are expected to be on scene for a few more hours.