

CTV Barrie





A fire that destroyed an unoccupied house on County Road 50 in Adjala-Tosorontio is considered suspicious.



The fire broke out around 6:30 am on Monday on County Road 50 between the 20th and 25th side roads. The fire was fully involved when fire crews arrived. There was no one inside the building.



The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called because the fire is believed to be suspicious.



The cause of the fire is still unknown.