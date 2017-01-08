

CTV Barrie





Three residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out in a multi-dwelling building on Laclie street in Orillia early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at the house, which has been converted into apartments, early in the morning. Police say the power went out early in the morning. Shortly afterwards residents’ smelled smoke and noticed flames coming out of the floor in the building. Fire crews believe the fire was caused a wiring issue in between the floors.

All three residents were evacuated at the time. No one was hurt. It is unclear whether or not they will be able to return to live in the residence.

Laclie road was closed while crews responded to the fire.