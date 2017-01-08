Featured
Fire at Orillia residence forces several from their homes
Three residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out in a multi-dwelling building on Laclie street in Orillia, Ont on Jan 8, 2016 (Steve Mansbridge CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 6:28PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2017 6:30PM EST
Three residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out in a multi-dwelling building on Laclie street in Orillia early Sunday morning.
The fire broke out at the house, which has been converted into apartments, early in the morning. Police say the power went out early in the morning. Shortly afterwards residents’ smelled smoke and noticed flames coming out of the floor in the building. Fire crews believe the fire was caused a wiring issue in between the floors.
All three residents were evacuated at the time. No one was hurt. It is unclear whether or not they will be able to return to live in the residence.
Laclie road was closed while crews responded to the fire.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Drivers should expect a messy commute for Tuesday
- Senior dies after crash with tractor trailer in Orangeville
- OPP issue warning after two snowmobilers plunge into Georgian Bay
- Feds announce $10.8M in funding for new Georgian College innovation centre
- Some disruptions as South Muskoka Memorial Hospital replaces floors