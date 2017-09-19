Featured
Fire at golf course causes more than $1M in damage
Fire destroyed this golf cart storage shed at the Club at Bond Head in Bond Head, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2017. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 5:14PM EDT
An early morning fire at a golf course in Bond Head has caused more than $1 million in damage.
Emergency crews rushed to the Club at Bond Head at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No staff were at the club at the time.
The 6,000 square foot building was storing electric golf carts. More than 130 carts were destroyed in the fire.
“It's a golf cart storage facility so we have a number of those carts inside the building. Unfortunately as you can see from what's left of the building… a total loss,” says New Tecumseth fire chief Dan Heydon.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in.
It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.