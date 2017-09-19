

CTV Barrie





An early morning fire at a golf course in Bond Head has caused more than $1 million in damage.

Emergency crews rushed to the Club at Bond Head at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No staff were at the club at the time.

The 6,000 square foot building was storing electric golf carts. More than 130 carts were destroyed in the fire.

“It's a golf cart storage facility so we have a number of those carts inside the building. Unfortunately as you can see from what's left of the building… a total loss,” says New Tecumseth fire chief Dan Heydon.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.