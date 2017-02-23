

CTV Barrie





One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a retirement and long-term care residence in Barrie.

Barrie firefighters were called to Woods Park Care Centre on Wednesday, at around 6:40 p.m. after a fire broke out.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly, but not before it caused significant damage to one room and nearby units.

"One unit has a significant amount of damage, units directly adjacent to that one and below have some smoke and water damage as well, but most of the residents on the north wing will not be able to return to their rooms tonight," said deputy chief Cory Mainprize.

One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns. Residents were evacuated to a safe part of the building.

A total of 20 residents were displaced and were relocated to other rooms for the night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Barrie fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.