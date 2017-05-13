

CTV Barrie





A fire that destroyed buildings at an abandoned marina in Port McNicoll is being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews responded to the property owned by Skyline International shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Tay Township Fire Department, the blaze started at an out building and then spread to a workshop that was used for storage.

A cause and damage estimate hasn’t been determined.

No one was injured.