Featured
Fire at abandoned marina in Port McNicoll deemed suspicious
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 2:18PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 13, 2017 6:27PM EDT
A fire that destroyed buildings at an abandoned marina in Port McNicoll is being treated as suspicious.
Fire crews responded to the property owned by Skyline International shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the Tay Township Fire Department, the blaze started at an out building and then spread to a workshop that was used for storage.
A cause and damage estimate hasn’t been determined.
No one was injured.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.