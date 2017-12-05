

CTV Barrie





Today is the final day college students can withdraw from their program and receive a refund without penalty.

More than a million students, including thousands from Georgian College in Barrie, were kept out of class during the five-week long faculty strike at the province's 24 colleges.

The province later announced students will have the option to drop out.

Depending on which college the student is attending, they might not get all of their money back. Some colleges could hold back some fees.