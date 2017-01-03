

CTV Barrie





A 24-year-old woman from Waterloo has died while hiking through an Italian mountain range.

Chelsea Alvarez died on New Year’s Day while in the South Tyrol region of northern Italy.

According to Italian media reports, she lost her balance and fell while at an elevation of approximately 2,200 metres.

Alvarez attended St. David Catholic Secondary School and Conestoga College. She worked at St. Louis Bar and Grill in Waterloo.

She was in Italy with her fiancé, Colin Behenna, the former captain of the Barrie Colts. Behenna is now a Waterloo resident and has been playing professional hockey in Italy.

The Barrie Colts passed along their condolences in a tweet on Tuesday saying “our thoughts and prayers are with our former captain Colin Behenna and the Alvarez family at this difficult time.”

With files from CTV Kitchener