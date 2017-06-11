

CTV Barrie





Provincial police have found the body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming near Fenelon Falls.

The OPP say the boy was swimming with friends in Sturgeon Lake on Saturday afternoon, when the teen went missing.

Search and rescue crews were brought in and later located the body of the Fenelon Falls teen later that night. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police believe the cause of death to be drowning.