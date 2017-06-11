Featured
Fenelon Falls teen dies in suspected drowning
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 1:24PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2017 1:25PM EDT
Provincial police have found the body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming near Fenelon Falls.
The OPP say the boy was swimming with friends in Sturgeon Lake on Saturday afternoon, when the teen went missing.
Search and rescue crews were brought in and later located the body of the Fenelon Falls teen later that night. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police believe the cause of death to be drowning.
