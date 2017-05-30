Featured
Feds announce funding for Lyme disease research
This March 2002 file photo shows a deer tick under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 12:09PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Health Minister Jane Philpott is announcing $4 million to establish a research framework for Lyme disease.
The government says the goal is to create new knowledge to help improve diagnosis and treatment of the condition.
Philpott says input from federal, provincial and territorial ministries, as well as patient groups and researchers, were considered as Ottawa looked to develop the framework.
Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted by the bite of infected ticks.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says there were more than 700 cases of Lyme disease in 2015.
The condition has been considered a nationally notifiable disease since 2009, meaning it has been flagged by the federal government and all provinces and territories as a priority for monitoring and control.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Ontario to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019
- Passing track would bring hourly GO train service to Barrie line
- Feds announce funding for Lyme disease research
- Barrie, Innisfil to work together on future municipal growth
- 'I loved him more than anything': Police identify man stabbed to death in Beaverton