The federal government has announced millions of dollars in funding for a new Georgian College innovation centre.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains announced $10.8 million on Monday for the college’s new Advanced Technology, Innovation and Research Centre.

"It's the first time in the history of Simcoe County that we will have all the elements for research and innovation in one building," says college president and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes.

The centre will be the new home to Georgian and Lakehead University’s electrical engineering degree program. This will be the first engineering degree to be offered in central Ontario.

"I'm confident that this new facility will lead to discoveries and jobs that will bring significant benefits to the economy," says Bains.

The centre comes with an estimated price tag of $30 million. The college has already received funding from the City of Barrie, the County of Simcoe and the province.

"Everybody from our manufactures to our tech sectors say they need engineers,” says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman. “They're having trouble finding them. The more you train them here you're able to retain them in the community."

The research centre is scheduled to open next fall.

It will also allow the college to offer degrees in civil, mechanical and software engineering in the future.