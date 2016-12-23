Featured
Federal inmate wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Burt John Carter is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after a breach of parole.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 5:10PM EST
Police are searching for a federal offender, wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after a breach of parole.
Burt John Carter is described as an Indigenous male, 34 years old, 5’6 (168 cm) and 154 Ibs. He has brown hair and blue eyes, but his head is possibly shaved completely or in a Mohawk style.
Carter is serving an eight year sentence for robbery, break and enter and driving offences.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Snowy start to the season will make for busy holidays at the ski slopes
- Mild weather, freezing rain expected for Christmas and Boxing Day
- Federal inmate wanted on Canada-wide warrant
- Ministry of Natural Resources warns possible flooding in Muskoka, Parry Sound, Haliburton
- Fire rips through Barrie garage, causing almost 200K in damages