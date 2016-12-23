

Police are searching for a federal offender, wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after a breach of parole.

Burt John Carter is described as an Indigenous male, 34 years old, 5’6 (168 cm) and 154 Ibs. He has brown hair and blue eyes, but his head is possibly shaved completely or in a Mohawk style.

Carter is serving an eight year sentence for robbery, break and enter and driving offences.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).