Police are searching for a federal inmate known to visit the Barrie area.

Terrence Matheson is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for breaching a long term supervision order. He was serving a four year and six month sentence for sexual assault.

Matherson is described as a 41-year-old white male, 5’5”, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including one on his chest that says “T-Bone.”

Matherson is known to Barrie and the GTA.