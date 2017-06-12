Featured
Federal inmate known to visit Barrie wanted by police
Terrence Matheson (Barrie police)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 1:11PM EDT
Police are searching for a federal inmate known to visit the Barrie area.
Terrence Matheson is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for breaching a long term supervision order. He was serving a four year and six month sentence for sexual assault.
Matherson is described as a 41-year-old white male, 5’5”, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including one on his chest that says “T-Bone.”
Matherson is known to Barrie and the GTA.
