Father, son killed in double homicide in Barrie's Allandale area
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 10:01AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 8, 2017 7:20PM EST
A father and son have been identified as the two killed in a double homicide in Barrie’s Allandale area.
Investigators say the bodies of a 51-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were found with "obvious signs of trauma" just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a residence on William Street.
A few hours after the discovery, officers taped off a home on Marcus Street, where they arrested a 24-year-old man. No charges have been laid at this time.
“We’re undergoing some investigative interviewing right now,” says Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers. “We do know that they know each other, but there’s not much to link them that we can comment on now.”
Police are still looking for other people who may have been involved in the homicides.
“We’re looking to determine all the people involved in the incident, so anyone who was a witness to it, someone who may have seen something in the area who might have been present at the apartment is what we’re looking for."
Two 911 calls came from inside the home where the homicides happened, but investigators aren't saying who phoned in. The identities of the two men still haven't been release.
Officers are currently canvassing neighbourhoods around William Street, Burton Avenue and Bayview Drive. They’re looking for anyone who was in the area between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Police also want to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance in those areas.
Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025 extension 2160 or Crime Stoppers.
