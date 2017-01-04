Featured
Father charged for assaulting his infant child: OPP
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:22PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 4:29PM EST
A Severn Township father has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his infant child.
Orillia OPP and children’s aid responded to a “serious incident” involving an infant that was injured on Thursday. The infant was taken to hospital and remains in stable condition.
An investigation was launched and the infant’s 20-year-old father was arrested. The Severn Township man has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Police have not released details on the incident.
The accused will appear in court at the end of the month.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Squalls, blowing snow bring whiteouts to the region
- More than 15 vehicles involved in a crash near Orangeville
- Gravenhurst boy with cerebral palsy to undergo surgery thanks to public help
- Plows have gone out more times in Barrie this season than all of 2015-16
- Man who grew up in Keswick killed fighting ISIL in Syria