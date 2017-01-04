

CTV Barrie





A Severn Township father has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his infant child.

Orillia OPP and children’s aid responded to a “serious incident” involving an infant that was injured on Thursday. The infant was taken to hospital and remains in stable condition.

An investigation was launched and the infant’s 20-year-old father was arrested. The Severn Township man has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Police have not released details on the incident.

The accused will appear in court at the end of the month.